Russian Media Watchdog Restricts Access To Euronews Broadcaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor restricted access to the website of French television news network Euronews on Monday due to what considered to be fake news about Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The regulator added the news network's website to the registry of websites with limited access at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. However, the presence of the website in the registry does not mean a complete ban, since access can be restricted to individual webpages only.

Earlier in March, Roskomnadzor blocked Euroradio, Caucasian Knot (the founder of this news site is recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), Novye Izvestia newspaper, Bellingcat investigative organization (listed as a foreign agent in Russia), Channel Nine and Postimees.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. In addition, many countries have censored Russian media. Moscow has pledged to take retaliatory measures.

