Russian Media Watchdog Restricts Access to Meduza, Radio Liberty, BBC News Russian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has restricted access to media outlets Meduza, Radio Liberty (both recognized as foreign agents in Russia), and the BBC Russian Service, according to the watchdog's registry.

The access is restricted due to the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office dated February 24, 2022.

The reason for the restriction is Article 15.3 of the Law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection, the watchdog said. The outlets were included in the register of internet resources "containing calls for mass riots, extremism and participation in illegal mass actions," it added.