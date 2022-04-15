Russian Media Watchdog Restricts Access to State-Owned French Broadcaster RFI

Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor restricted access to the website of Radio France Internationale (RFI) on Friday, according to the watchdog's online service for checking access restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor restricted access to the website of Radio France Internationale (RFI) on Friday, according to the watchdog's online service for checking access restrictions.

Roskomnadzor added the address of the RFI website to the list of blocked internet resources. Access to the website was restricted at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.

The service notes that listing the site in the registry does not necessarily mean a complete ban on access to it, as the regulator can limit access to an individual page of the website that violates Russian laws.