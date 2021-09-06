Russian Media Watchdog Restricts Access to Vote Smart Website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has restricted access to the Vote Smart website (Umnoe Golosovanie) as it is used to promote activities of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, banned in Russia as an extremist organization labeled as a foreign agent), the watchdog said on Monday.

"Roskomnadzor has restricted access to this site, as it is used to continue the activities and conduct of activities of the extremist organization. The reason for the termination of the use of the above service is the requirement of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation on the need to restrict access to information resources related to the organization of the work of the Anti-Corruption Foundation," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.