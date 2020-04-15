Russian Media Watchdog Says Blocked Over 170 Websites Containing Fake Information in 2020

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has removed or blocked this year 172 webpages or websites containing information that the state deems to be factually inaccurate, Andrei Lipov, the head of the media oversight agency, said on Wednesday in response to the request of lawmaker Anton Gorelkin regarding the application of the legislation aimed at countering fake news

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has removed or blocked this year 172 webpages or websites containing information that the state deems to be factually inaccurate, Andrei Lipov, the head of the media oversight agency, said on Wednesday in response to the request of lawmaker Anton Gorelkin regarding the application of the legislation aimed at countering fake news.

"Based on these requirements of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, Roskomnadzor worked out the removal or blocking of fake information posted on 405 internet pages or internet sites (in 2019 233, in 2020 172)," Lipov said.

According to a copy of the response published by the lawmaker, in 2020, Roskomnadzor received 36 requests from the Prosecutor General's Office to restrict access to online resources with inaccurate information. According to Roskomnadzor, there were 19 of such requirements in 2019.