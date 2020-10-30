Russian Media Watchdog Sees Twitter Restrictions on RT Story on US Election as Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday it considered the restrictions on RT story about US election as censorship.

Twitter marked the RT video, which concerns the possible presidential election voter fraud, as potentially "misleading" or "disputed.

"

Roskomnadzor demands that Twitter lift the restrictions on the story.

"Restrictions against Russian media's materials are seen as an act of censorship, which breaches the principles ensuring free delivery of information and access to it," the watchdog said.