Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Takes 1-Month Time-Out to Monitor Twitter's Compliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) will refrain from any further restrictions against Twitter over the next one month to see how the media platform will respond to its complaints, watchdog's deputy head said on Tuesday.

On March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down the Twitter traffic by 100 percent on mobile devices and 50 percent on stationary devices, threatening to ban the media platform in Russia altogether. The restrictions came on the back of over 28,000 complaints submitted to Twitter over not taking down posts and links to posts considered illegal under Russian law, such as child pornography or propaganda of illegal drugs.

"We took a break and we will monitor Twitter's reaction to our claims for one month," Vadim Subbotin said on television, as aired on Russia's Channel One.

The official added that further decisions would be made depending on how Twitter's leadership behaves next, since they have so far failed to reach out to the Russian authorities.

