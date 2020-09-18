UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Media Watchdog Tells Prosecutors Of YouTube Restrictions Against Film About Beslan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Tells Prosecutors of YouTube Restrictions Against Film About Beslan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian media watchdog said Friday it had informed the Office of the Prosecutor General about YouTube's restrictions against Russian film about the 2004 tragedy in Beslan where numerous people were taken hostage in a school.

According to the watchdog, YouTube marked the video as potentially inappropriate for some users.

The watchdog said it had informed Google (YouTube parent company) about it and said it saw this as censorship. Google said only that the video was marked in response to users' request.

Related Topics

Google Film And Movies Russia Company YouTube Media

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

6 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

22 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

37 minutes ago

CAS president calls in international sciences comm ..

3 minutes ago

PM's 1000 Ground Project team visits Abbottabad, i ..

3 minutes ago

Cops being provided relief through Police Welfare ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.