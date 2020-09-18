Russian Media Watchdog Tells Prosecutors of YouTube Restrictions Against Film About Beslan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian media watchdog said Friday it had informed the Office of the Prosecutor General about YouTube's restrictions against Russian film about the 2004 tragedy in Beslan where numerous people were taken hostage in a school.

According to the watchdog, YouTube marked the video as potentially inappropriate for some users.

The watchdog said it had informed Google (YouTube parent company) about it and said it saw this as censorship. Google said only that the video was marked in response to users' request.