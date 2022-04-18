Russian Media Watchdog to Create National Protection System Against DDoS Attacks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Russian media and IT regulator, Roskomnadzor, plans to create a national system for protecting Russian online resources from DDoS attacks from abroad, Forbes reported on Monday, citing sources in the media watchdog.

In March, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media reported on fishing attacks on government websites and announced the organization of work to filter foreign traffic using threat management technology.

Roskomnadzor plans to upgrade the equipment that it uses to enforce the law on the sovereign internet, and on its basis to create a Federal system of protection against DDoS attacks. This idea came after Russian companies were unable to cope with the massive hacker attacks they faced after the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

The DPI equipment, which is used to enforce the law on the sovereign Internet, already has the functionality of protection against DDoS attacks.

However, only a few patterns (samples of types of attacks) have been developed for it, to which the equipment must respond, and it is still not enough for high-quality protection.

It is technically possible to implement protection against external DDoS attacks on existing DPI equipment, but the question arises whether it will be possible to scale such a system to all communication channels in Russia. The system cannot cope with large volumes of "garbage" traffic coming to sites from hackers, an information security expert, Alexey Lukatsky, told Forbes.

At the same time, some companies remain unprotected due to the high cost. In turn, Roskomnadzor could oblige telecommunication operators to filter "garbage" traffic, but operators may refuse to provide this commercial service for free at the national level, according to Lukatsky.