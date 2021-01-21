Russian Media Watchdog to Fine Facebook, Twitter for Calls on Minors to Illegal Rallies

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday it would fine six social media platforms TikTok, VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for letting calls on minors to participate in unauthorized mass events to be published

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday it would fine six social media platforms TikTok, VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for letting calls on minors to participate in unauthorized mass events to be published.

"All social networks are being monitored. Calls on minors have been found on TikTok, VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube," the watchdog said, adding that their representatives were summoned to draw up protocols.

Earlier in the day, Roskomnadzor said it would hold accountable social networks, which urge teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies. The watchdog already notified the companies that their representatives had to make themselves available for a write-up on the misdemeanor. The violators face fines from 800,000 rubles ($10,850) to 4 million rubles. In cases of a repeat offense, the fine will be increased to 10 percent of annual earnings.