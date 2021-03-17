MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The decisions of Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor in regard to Twitter constitute coercion to comply with Russian laws which are openly violated by the social networking service, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Roskomnadzor deputy head Vadim Subbotin said on Tuesday that the watchdog is considering a complete blocking of Twitter in Russia if the social network fails to comply with Russian laws. Since March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia on all of the mobile devices and half of the stationary devices and threatened to block it.

The department had sent thousands of initial and repeated requests to remove illegal links and publications, which were never fulfilled.

"This is a supervisory agency, and the supervisory agency acts in strict accordance with Russian laws. And this agency does not conduct activities against Twitter and cannot do this. They conduct actions that are aimed at complying with Russian legislation and at forcing companies to comply with Russian laws in the event of if they defiantly refuse it," Peskov said during a briefing.