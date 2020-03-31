UrduPoint.com
Russian Medic Explains Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Moscow By Increase In Detectability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Moscow is caused by an increase in the detection of the disease, Sergei Petrikov, the head of Sklifosovsky Clinical and Research Institute for Emergency Medicine in the Russian capital, said on Tuesday.

"The possibility to detect [the disease] has become greater. It is hard for me to say, it is necessary to see all the numbers recorded in Moscow, in the country. We are doing specific work here at the Sklifosovsky Institute, so it is still difficult to understand what scenario we will follow.

Let us hope that we do not follow the Italian scenario," Petrikov said during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 television channel, when asked why the number of those infected has increased in Moscow.

The institute's head added that a lot had been done in the city to prevent the possibility of the so-called Italian scenario. According to him, if the number of patients increases, a lot of hospital areas, including resuscitation and non-resuscitation departments, will be deployed to cope with any flow.

So far, over 1,600 patients and 11 deaths have been registered in the capital.

