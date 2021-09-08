UrduPoint.com

Russian Medical Agency Says Developed Device That Determines COVID In Humans In 27 Minutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) has developed a device that in 27 minutes, with a high degree of accuracy, is able to determine the presence of coronavirus in humans, FMBA Translational Medicine and Innovative Technologies Department head Darya Kryuchko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"One of the agency's institutions, namely the FMBA Institute of Physical and Chemical Medicine, has developed a device to determine the presence of a virus antigen, which is based on the method of isothermal amplification. The diagnostic system within 27 minutes (from the moment of sampling the material to obtaining the result) determines the presence of antigen with a high degree of certainty," Kryuchko said.

She said that with a certain modification, the diagnostic system created to determine the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be able to detect other antigens.

