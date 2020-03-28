Russian Medical Agency Testing Multi-Patient Lung Ventilators - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) has created trial models of lung ventilators that can be used for two or four patients simultaneously, the head of the agency, Veronika Skvortsova, said Friday.

The ventilators are required for patients with severe respiratory conditions, who have trouble breathing on their own. The equipment is in demand among the patients with the most severe symptoms of the COVID-19 disease, so medical authorities across the world have been making sure they have enough of the breathing machines amid the pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly said Tuesday that the state, hit hard by the epidemic, had been testing an experimental approach of using one ventilator for two patients.

"This week, because of the teamwork of several FMBA agencies .. state corporation Rostec, Shwabe corporation, we have managed to set up experimental devices that can ventilate two, three, four patients," Skvortsova said.

The new system differs from foreign equipment in that it uses a special filter preventing the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, the ready-to-use vaccine against the coronavirus is to be expected no earlier than in 11 months, Skvortsova said.