(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian coronavirus aid cargo has arrived in the southern Italian region of Apulia, Governor Michele Emiliano has said on social media.

"Some actions speak louder that words... Apulians have a very special bond with the Russian people, which we have nurtured over the years. That is why I was left speechless by the message of friendship...

that accompanied the supplies," he wrote on Facebook.

The cargo included 15,000 respirators, 4,000 surgical masks and 20 packs of bandages. Emiliano posted a photo of a box that had "From Russia With love" written on it.

Apulia had a total of 1,946 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 129 people having died from virus-related complications. The country's tally stands at 83,049 cases as of Thursday evening, including 13,915 deaths.