Russian Medical-Biological Agency Says May Start Clinical Trials Of Covid Vaccine In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Russian Medical-Biological Agency Says May Start Clinical Trials of Covid Vaccine in July

Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency may begin in July, the deputy chief of the agency, Tatiana Yakovleva, said Tuesday

Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency may begin in July, the deputy chief of the agency, Tatiana Yakovleva, said Tuesday.

"It [the vaccine] is in pre-clinical [trials], we will soon switch to clinical trials, I think, perhaps in July," Yakovleva said.

More Stories From World

