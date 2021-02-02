Russian Medical-Biological Agency Says May Start Clinical Trials of Covid Vaccine in July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency may begin in July, the deputy chief of the agency, Tatiana Yakovleva, said Tuesday.

"It [the vaccine] is in pre-clinical [trials], we will soon switch to clinical trials, I think, perhaps in July," Yakovleva said.