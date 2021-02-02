Russian Medical-Biological Agency Says May Start Clinical Trials of Covid Vaccine in July

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:45 PM
Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency may begin in July, the deputy chief of the agency, Tatiana Yakovleva, said Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency may begin in July, the deputy chief of the agency, Tatiana Yakovleva, said Tuesday.
"It [the vaccine] is in pre-clinical [trials], we will soon switch to clinical trials, I think, perhaps in July," Yakovleva said.