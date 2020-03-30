Russian Medical Experts to Start Working in Bergamo Hospital on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A temporary hospital for people infected with coronavirus will start working in Italy's Bergamo starting from Wednesday where over 30 Russian military doctors will assist in treating the facility's patients, an adviser to the Alpini, the Italian army's mountain infantry responsible for the construction of the hospital, told Sputnik

"The field hospital is due to open on Wednesday unless something unexpected happens, but I do not think it will. It is almost fully equipped, and now doctors, including from Russia, should start working there. I think they have started training in the city's hospitals, in the Pope John XXIII Hospital, starting today," Carlo Macalli said.

The 200-bed hospital will have an intensive care department, regular rooms and a rehabilitation department, according to Macalli.

A total of 32 Russian specialists will start working in the hospital, the adviser said.

Russia has sent 15 aircraft and dozens of specialists to Italy, along with diagnostic equipment, to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Italy has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. As of 17:00 GMT on Sunday, the country has confirmed over 97,000 cases of the disease, resulting in more than 10,700 deaths. A total of 3,815 new cases of the disease and 756 deaths were confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.