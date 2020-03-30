UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Medical Experts To Start Working In Bergamo Hospital On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

Russian Medical Experts to Start Working in Bergamo Hospital on Wednesday

A temporary hospital for people infected with coronavirus will start working in Italy's Bergamo starting from Wednesday where over 30 Russian military doctors will assist in treating the facility's patients, an adviser to the Alpini, the Italian army's mountain infantry responsible for the construction of the hospital, told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A temporary hospital for people infected with coronavirus will start working in Italy's Bergamo starting from Wednesday where over 30 Russian military doctors will assist in treating the facility's patients, an adviser to the Alpini, the Italian army's mountain infantry responsible for the construction of the hospital, told Sputnik.

"The field hospital is due to open on Wednesday unless something unexpected happens, but I do not think it will. It is almost fully equipped, and now doctors, including from Russia, should start working there. I think they have started training in the city's hospitals, in the Pope John XXIII Hospital, starting today," Carlo Macalli said.

The 200-bed hospital will have an intensive care department, regular rooms and a rehabilitation department, according to Macalli.

A total of 32 Russian specialists will start working in the hospital, the adviser said.

Russia has sent 15 aircraft and dozens of specialists to Italy, along with diagnostic equipment, to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Italy has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. As of 17:00 GMT on Sunday, the country has confirmed over 97,000 cases of the disease, resulting in more than 10,700 deaths. A total of 3,815 new cases of the disease and 756 deaths were confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

Army Russia Europe Bergamo Italy Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hangu Police foiled attempt of smuggling, two arre ..

2 minutes ago

Govt urged to deffer or allow payment of commercia ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court to resume judge video leak sc ..

2 minutes ago

German economy set for 'significant' recession: ec ..

2 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Leaves Another Military Base in N ..

22 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases on Cruise Ship in Austral ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.