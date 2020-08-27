Russian Medical Facilities Ready For Second COVID-19 Wave - Health Minister

Russian health care facilities are prepared for the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian health care facilities are prepared for the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday.

"Medical establishments are prepared," Murashko said in response to a question about health care readiness for a renewed proliferation of the virus.

The number of daily increases of COVID-19 cases has been incrementally decelerating, which has sparked fears of a second wave similar to what other countries are experiencing. Posting a relatively high number of new daily infections, hovering around the 4,700 in the past week, it is unclear whether the first wave can be considered to have subsided.

The explosion of cases in April had lead to increasing strain on Russia's health care infrastructure, but the system avoided an all-out collapse, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview.

Russia has so far registered over 975,000 cases of COVID-19 in the country, putting it fourth behind the United States, Brazil and India in the number of infections. Of those infected, nearly 800,000 have recovered while 16,804 have died.