Russian Medical Staff May Get Coronavirus Vaccine in August-September - Minister

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The first batch of Russia's potential coronavirus vaccine may be made available to health care workers in August or September, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Saturday.

"I hope that medical workers will get the first samples in August or September," the minister said during a meeting with medical volunteers.

Murashko said the vaccine candidate will go into clinical trials within the next two weeks. Volunteers for tests in humans have already been vetted.

"They have the [required] number of volunteers for the clinical trials, preparations have been made," the minister said.