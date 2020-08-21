Russian medics agree to Navalny evacuation: hospital

Russian medics have agreed to allow the medical evacuation of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny from a Siberian hospital at his relatives' request, the hospital's deputy chief doctor said on Friday

"We... took the decision that we do not oppose his transfer to another hospital, the one that his relatives indicate to us," the deputy chief doctor of the Omsk hospital, Anatoly Kalinichenko, told journalists.