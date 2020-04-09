Russian Medics Examine COVID-19 Patients in Serbian Cuprija - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russian military doctors have examined COVID-19 infected patients at a hospital in the Serbian city of Cuprija and also consulted Serbian colleagues on the most difficult cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two groups of the Russian doctors received and examined patients at the Cuprija city hospital, Serbia. As part of the work, they assessed the epidemiological situation, consulted their Serbian colleagues on the most difficult cases of the disease and also gave recommendations on the organization of preventive and quarantine measures," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Russia's medical personnel have also received patients in the cities of Belgrade, Kraljevo, Sombor and Pancevo. Over 170 patients have been received in the first days of work. Russian military specialists have also sanitized different medical facilities in the country.

Last week, Russia sent seven teams of medical doctors and virologists to Serbia, along with several planeloads of medical supplies, as well as protective and other equipment for slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Serbia has so far confirmed about 2,500 COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities.