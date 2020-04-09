UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Medics Examine COVID-19 Patients In Serbian Cuprija - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Russian Medics Examine COVID-19 Patients in Serbian Cuprija - Defense Ministry

Russian military doctors have examined COVID-19 infected patients at a hospital in the Serbian city of Cuprija and also consulted Serbian colleagues on the most difficult cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russian military doctors have examined COVID-19 infected patients at a hospital in the Serbian city of Cuprija and also consulted Serbian colleagues on the most difficult cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two groups of the Russian doctors received and examined patients at the Cuprija city hospital, Serbia. As part of the work, they assessed the epidemiological situation, consulted their Serbian colleagues on the most difficult cases of the disease and also gave recommendations on the organization of preventive and quarantine measures," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Russia's medical personnel have also received patients in the cities of Belgrade, Kraljevo, Sombor and Pancevo. Over 170 patients have been received in the first days of work. Russian military specialists have also sanitized different medical facilities in the country.

Last week, Russia sent seven teams of medical doctors and virologists to Serbia, along with several planeloads of medical supplies, as well as protective and other equipment for slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Serbia has so far confirmed about 2,500 COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities.

Related Topics

Russia Belgrade Serbia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wheat and Sugar Crisis: PML-N says inclusion of Sa ..

13 minutes ago

Giggs, Salgado and Felix join growing list of foot ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Prosecution Requests Banning Online Commun ..

1 minute ago

NCPC, EPD distribute maks, sanitizer in hospitals, ..

1 minute ago

Russian Football Official Refutes Reports of Fewer ..

2 minutes ago

Assange's Mother, Australian Lawmakers Urge for Hi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.