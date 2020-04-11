UrduPoint.com
Russian Medics Moving To Serbia's Nis To Disinfect Medical Facilities - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Russian Medics Moving to Serbia's Nis to Disinfect Medical Facilities - Defense Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Russian military doctors and specialized troops currently stationed in Serbia to provide assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will travel to Nis to disinfect medical facilities as the rate of infection in the country's southern regions gains pace, the Russian Defense Ministry announced in a statement.

"Due to the challenging epidemiological situation in Serbia's southern cities, the decision was taken to relocate a group of Russian physicians and personnel of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection units of the Russian Armed Forces to the Serbian city of Nis to disinfect medical facilities," the statement read.

The Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection units are continuing to regularly disinfect the Military Medical academy in Belgrade, the ministry added.

The medical facility has stopped carrying out all non-urgent procedures but continues to conduct emergency surgeries and urgent diagnostic tests.

Additionally, Russian military medics held discussions with their Serbian counterparts and shared best practice methods, including organizing reception areas for patients and ways to distribute food in facilities that will reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from patients to medical staff. These methods could be applied in medical facilities in the Serbian capital and the city of Cuprija, the ministry stated.

According to the data from Serbian Health Ministry from Friday, 238 cases of the disease were confirmed in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall number of cases reported since the start of the outbreak to 3,105.

