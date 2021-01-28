Russian Medics Tended to Over 130,000 Syrians Since 2016 - Military

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russian medics deployed to Syria have helped more than 130,000 locals in the past four years, the deputy head of Russia's Syrian reconciliation center said on Thursday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry's specialists continue to provide medical assistance to people in Syria.

A total of 132,874 have been assisted so far," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told reporters in Damascus.

The center has been operating across Syria since 2016, providing relief aid to the most vulnerable, including families who lost their breadwinners during the civil war. Supplies delivered to Syrian towns and villages include food and medicine.