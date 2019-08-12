KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Nikolay Alekseyev, a Russian representative in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) mission in Donbas, has been added to the database of the Mirotvorets website, which publishes information on individuals who are considered to be "enemies of Ukraine."

"[Alekseyev is] a representative of the OSCE mission in eastern Ukraine.

He received a diplomatic identity card this May in the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," the website's press service said on its Facebook page.

Mirotvorets also published photos from Alekseyev's social networking accounts.

The website is known for revealing personal data on people viewed by Kiev as enemies of the state, including Ukrainian and foreign journalists who have covered the conflict in Donbas in the country's east, public figures who have visited Crimea, and others. Some of these people face threats and travel bans as a result.