BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The Russian men's cross-country skiing team won the 4x10 kilometers relay at the Beijing Olympics for the first time in the country's history.

Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov, and Sergey Ustyugov covered the distance in 1 hour 54 minutes 50.

7 seconds. The first two stages were held in the classical style and the last two in freestyle.

Skiers brought Russia the fourth gold medal of the Olympic Games in Beijing. The Russian team for the first time in the country's independent history won this discipline at the Olympics. The Soviet Union's men team won this medal in 1980.