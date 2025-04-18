Russian Mercenaries Draw Suspicion In Equatorial Guinea
Malabo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Authorities have never announced their deployment, and they do not appear in official photographs -- but Russian mercenaries in combat fatigues are a daily sight in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo.
Their presence, and the lack of transparency about their mission, has annoyed some citizens in this central African country on the Atlantic coast, stricken by poverty and joblessness.
Locals in private question the motives for the hiring of the Russians in this former Spanish colony, where freedom of expression is limited under autocrat Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the nation's ruler for the past 45 years.
The mercenaries are "an additional economic burden, of no benefit to the national treasury -- their presence offers no guarantee of well-being for the population," complains Baril, a man in his 40s, in the living room of his Malabo home under construction.
White men wearing military fatigues, sometimes bearing Russian insignia, appeared in August 2024 in the country -- one of several African nations where Russia has increased its presence in recent years.
They can generally be seen near the presidential palace in Malabo, on the seafront, during the changing of the guard.
Juvenal Osuan Ondo Mba, a telecoms engineer in his 50s from a poor Malabo district, cannot understand it.
"Wherever they come from, Equatorial Guinea is not at war and the presence of Russian, or other, mercenaries is of no benefit to the population," he said.
"We also have an army -- never a year goes by without the army and state security forces recruiting. Why do we need mercenaries?"
That question has also been troubling parliament -- and the country's own military -- though nobody dares raise it in public.
Lawyer Tutu Alicante of US-based rights group EG-Justice called the mercenaries' presence "extremely disturbing".
"The government is obliged to inform the people of the presence of foreign soldiers or mercenaries on Equatorial Guinean territory -- why they are there, how long they will stay there, how or how much money they are paid, et cetera," he told AFP by telephone.
