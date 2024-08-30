Russian mercenaries pulled out of Burkina Faso to defend Kursk: commander

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia has disrupted Russian mercenaries' plans in junta-led Burkina Faso, with many now pulled out to help boost Moscow's defences back home, a paramilitary commander said on Friday

In an interview with AFP, Viktor Yermolaev, head of a paramilitary unit known as Medvedi (Bears) in Russia and the Bear Brigade in the West, said many of his fighters had left the West African country, while some stayed behind.

Ukraine earlier this month launched the unprecedented incursion into Russia's western Kursk region, adding a new factor in the over two year war that began in February 2022 with Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

The Bear Brigade is one of several such mercenary groups that emerged in recent years alongside the now defunct Wagner Group of the late Yevgeny Prigozhin and Western analysts say are closely linked to the Russian state.

"We thought Ukrainians wanted to end this war and sit down at the negotiating table, but after their entry into the Kursk region we see that they chose the path of war, and war is our job," said Yermolaev, who is also known by his call sign Jedi.

"There is no higher honour for a Russian warrior than to defend his homeland.

This is the way," added Yermolaev, who said he had served in Russia's airborne troops for 15 years.

He said he was now in Russia but declined to provide further details or say how many fighters had been pulled out.

The unit's Telegram channel said earlier this week that "due to recent events" the unit was returning to Crimea, the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, where it is based.

A Western security source told AFP that around a hundred fighters of the paramilitary unit had left Burkina Faso.

Western intelligence believes that the fighters have been tasked in particular with providing security for the country's junta leader Ibrahim Traore who took power in 2022.

A succession of coups in francophone western Africa -- in Mali in 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Niger in 2023 -- have led to a drastic increase in Russia's influence as Russian mercenaries were called in to prop up new regimes.

Coup leaders in Burkina Faso expelled troops and diplomats from former colonial ruler France and turned to Russia for military assistance.