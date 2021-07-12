UrduPoint.com
Russian Merchant Ship That Collided With Japanese Fishing Vessel Leaves Japan - Consul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia's Amur merchant ship, which collided with a Japanese fishing vessel in May, has left Japan for the home port, leaving only the third mate behind, Russian Consul General in Sapporo Sergey Marin told Sputnik.

"This morning, the documents were returned to the Russian ship Amur, and it is returning to its home port. Only the third mate remains in Japan," Marin said on Monday.

The Russian Amur vessel with 23 people on board, which was transporting seafood to Monbetsu from Sakhalin in Russia's Far East, collided with Japanese fishing boat Hokko Maru No. 8 that was carrying 5 people, off Hokkaido on May 26.

The people from the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead.

Amur's third mate was detained in Japan last month and is being accused of not taking action to avoid the collision. The captain of the Japanese fishing vessel faces similar charges.

At the end of May, Marin told Sputnik that there was no information confirming that Amur violated any international agreements on safe navigation or rules for the divergence of vessels at sea. According to the consul general, the trial of Amur's third mate is expected no earlier than the end of August.

