UrduPoint.com

Russian Meteorologist Forecasts Temperature Within Normal Range In Europe During Winter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Russian Meteorologist Forecasts Temperature Within Normal Range in Europe During Winter

The winter in Europe will be neither too cols nor too warm this year, Roman Vilfand, a scientific supervisor at Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The winter in Europe will be neither too cols nor too warm this year, Roman Vilfand, a scientific supervisor at Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center, said on Wednesday.

"The temperature (in Europe) is about normal. A very severe winter is not predicted, and a very warm winter is also not expected," Vilfand said at a press conference.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis that has been unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lighting in public places.

In mid-October, Russian agency for foreign humanitarian cooperation Rossotrudnichestvo said that its representative offices abroad, the so-called Russian Houses, will be open and free for Europeans to come in to warm up and charge their electronic devices during winter.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis February Gas From

Recent Stories

Settlement of Kashmir dispute key to everlasting r ..

Settlement of Kashmir dispute key to everlasting regional peace: AJK President.

1 minute ago
 Sunak's Planned Extension of Income Tax Freeze to ..

Sunak's Planned Extension of Income Tax Freeze to Cost Britons $4,000 Per Year - ..

1 minute ago
 White House Condemns North Korea's Latest Missile ..

White House Condemns North Korea's Latest Missile Launches

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister concludes his successful two-day of ..

Prime Minister concludes his successful two-day official visit to China

1 minute ago
 Suryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T ..

Suryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T20I Player Rankings

5 minutes ago
 Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikhoo, Gua ..

Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikhoo, Guard Group register victories

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.