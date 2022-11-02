Russian Meteorologist Forecasts Temperature Within Normal Range in Europe During Winter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The winter in Europe will be neither too cols nor too warm this year, Roman Vilfand, a scientific supervisor at Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The winter in Europe will be neither too cols nor too warm this year, Roman Vilfand, a scientific supervisor at Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center, said on Wednesday.

"The temperature (in Europe) is about normal. A very severe winter is not predicted, and a very warm winter is also not expected," Vilfand said at a press conference.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis that has been unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

A number of European governments have recommended their citizens curb their gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortages this winter. The measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lighting in public places.

In mid-October, Russian agency for foreign humanitarian cooperation Rossotrudnichestvo said that its representative offices abroad, the so-called Russian Houses, will be open and free for Europeans to come in to warm up and charge their electronic devices during winter.