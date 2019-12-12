UrduPoint.com
Russian, Mexican Capitals Sign New Cooperation Plan - Moscow Government

The Moscow government delegation signed on Wednesday a new three-year program of cooperation with Mexico City, cementing their successful partnership with plans to extend contacts in the future, Sergey Cheremin, the head of the Moscow Department for External Economic and International Relations, told Sputnik

A delegation from the Moscow government made an official visit to Mexico's capital earlier this week. Cheremin held talks with Mexican Chamber of Commerce President Nathan Poplawsky Berry and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. On Wednesday, the Moscow delegation hosted a reception at the Russian embassy.

"Today, we have signed a new cooperation program with the Mexico City government for a three-year term, from 2020 through 2022. Rather than signing formal agreements on fraternization with our partners, we update the subject matter every three years.

We had been working on the new program together with our Mexican colleagues for the past few months," Cheremin said.

The document sets out key fields of bilateral cooperation, including culture, economics, healthcare, transport infrastructure, sport, tourism and security. The sides are planning to exchange information on the matter and hold regular events.

"Contacts with Mexico City is an example of intensive and fruitful interaction between the world's two biggest metropolises that are roughly comparable in terms of size of the economy, population and territory," the Moscow's department head said, adding that partnership with Mexico City was "very interesting."

The two cities already have extensive contacts in public transport development, tourism and security cooperation. Mexico City is essential for Moscow's interaction with Latin American countries.

