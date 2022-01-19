Russian-Mexican Intergovernmental Commission to Meet in April - Russian Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Russia and Mexico plan to hold the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Maritime Traffic in late April, Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Koronelli told Sputnik.

"We plan to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Maritime Traffic. During the visit of our Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, co-chairman of this mechanism and chairman of the Russian part of the Commission, we tentatively scheduled with the Mexicans to hold the next, sixth meeting in late April," Koronelli said.

According to the diplomat, the two countries also intend to hold a meeting of the Commission on Cultural Cooperation in 2022. If the epidemiological situation permits, both events will be held in person.

The meetings are expected to discuss and identify a number of projects in relevant areas of mutual interest, the ambassador added.