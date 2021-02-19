Russian, Mexican Top Diplomats Discuss Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, on Thursday discussed the cooperation of the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and exports of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Mexico, the Russian Foreign Minister said.

The phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Mexican side.

"During the conversation, attention was also paid to the issue of practical cooperation to fight the spread of coronavirus infection, in particular, the supply of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Mexico," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Lavrov and Ebrard talked about the Russia-Mexico bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen joint cooperation in various fields.

Mexico greenlighted the use of Sputnik V in early February.