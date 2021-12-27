UrduPoint.com

Russian Mi-2 Helicopter With 2 People Aboard Crashes In Udmurtia - Emergency Services

A Russian Mi-2 helicopter with two people aboard crashed in Udmurtia on Monday, and the pilot survived, a spokesman of the emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) A Russian Mi-2 helicopter with two people aboard crashed in Udmurtia on Monday, and the pilot survived, a spokesman of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"Rescuers received a message about the fall of a helicopter, according to preliminary data, a Mi-2 in the Yakshur-Bod'inskiy region of Udmurtia.

There were two people inside the helicopter, they were examining the oil pipeline. The pilot of the aircraft made a contact," the spokesman said.

