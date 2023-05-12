Russian Mi-28 Helicopter Crashes in Crimea During Training Flight - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia's Mi-28 helicopter crashed in Crimea during a training flight, both pilots were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On May 12, at 15:42 (local time, 12:42 GMT), a Mi-28 helicopter crashed during a planned training flight in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea.

The flight was carried out without ammunition. No destruction was done to the ground. Both pilots were killed," the statement said.

The preliminary cause of the crash is failure of equipment, the ministry said, adding that a special investigation team was sent to the scene of the accident to determine all the circumstances.