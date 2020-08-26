Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter Testing New Types of Guided Weapons - Pilot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) New types of guided weapons with longer range are being tested on the Mi-28NM helicopter, senior trial pilot and head of flight service at the national center for the helicopter-building, Sergey Maslov, told Sputnik.

"The NM is now testing new guided weapons, some of which have much longer range on airborne and land targets, a new onboard defense system that can save both a crew and an aircraft is being checked," Maslov said.

According to Maslov, apart from new weapons, the helicopter is about to test some aircrat-specific upgrades.