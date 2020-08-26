Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter To Get More Powerful Main Rotor System - Pilot
Wed 26th August 2020
Russian Mi-28NM attack helicopter will get a more powerful rotor system, which will allow it to fly faster and at a greater distance, senior trial pilot and head of flight service at the national center for the helicopter-building, Sergey Maslov, told Sputnik
Russian Helicopters company, which makes this aircraft, has recently announced the development of a saber-like rotary wing that can dramatically increase the speed of attack helicopters.
"Speaking of control, a new model will follow the NM. The first prototype has a new rotor system installed, perfected and tested in a flying lab. It will help improve speed, altitude, distance," Maslov said.