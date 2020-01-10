Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Makes Forced Landing in Siberia Over Engine Breakdown- Emergencies

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:03 PM
Russia's Mi-8 helicopter has made an emergency landing over engine breakdown in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russia's Mi-8 helicopter has made an emergency landing over engine breakdown in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.
"KrasAvia's Mi-8 helicopter conducted an emergency landing 289 kilometers [179 miles] to the north-east of Khatanga," the representative said.
He added that there were 14 passengers and three crew members on board. According to preliminary information, no people were injured. A probe into the circumstances of the incident is underway.