Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Makes Forced Landing In Siberia Over Engine Breakdown- Emergencies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:03 PM

Russia's Mi-8 helicopter has made an emergency landing over engine breakdown in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russia's Mi-8 helicopter has made an emergency landing over engine breakdown in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"KrasAvia's Mi-8 helicopter conducted an emergency landing 289 kilometers [179 miles] to the north-east of Khatanga," the representative said.

He added that there were 14 passengers and three crew members on board. According to preliminary information, no people were injured. A probe into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

