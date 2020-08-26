UrduPoint.com
Russian MiG-31 Intercepts Norway's Surveillance Jet Near Border Over Barents Sea- Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:51 PM

Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet has intercepted a Norwegian Air Force plane near the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet has intercepted a Norwegian Air Force plane near the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said in a statement.

"On August 26, Russian air control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. ... a MiG-31 fighter jet from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was scrambled to identify the air target and prevent it from crossing the state border," the statement said.

The crew of the Russian fighter from a safe distance identified the object as a basic patrol aircraft R-3C Orion of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

"After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter MiG-31 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement said.

The Norwegian plane was prevented from crossing the Russian state border.

