Russian MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian MiG-31 plane was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian reconnaissance plane over the Barents Sea, the national defense control center said Friday.

Col. Gen. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin remarked earlier in the day that NATO had been sending more and more fighter planes toward the Russian border, whereas before there used to be mostly just spy ones.

Surovikin called this "unfriendly" and "provocative."

The Norwegian plane was identified as the Dassault Falcon 20 of the country's radio reconnaissance service.

More Stories From World

