Russian MiG-31 Jet Crashes During Training Flight in Kamchatka Territory - Pacific Fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) A MiG-31 fighter-interceptor crashed during a planned flight without ammunition over the Avachinskiy Zaliv in the Russia's Kamchatka Territory, search and rescue forces are looking for the crew of the aircraft, the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"On July 4, a MiG-31 fighter crashed over the waters of the Avachinskiy Zaliv during a planned training flight in the Kamchatka Territory," the statement said.

Search and rescue forces of Russian Pacific Fleet have been sent to crash site and are searching for the crew, the ministry said, adding that the aircraft was performing its flight without ammunition.