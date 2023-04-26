UrduPoint.com

Russian Mig-31 Jet Crashes In Murmansk Region During Training Flight - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Russian Mig-31 Jet Crashes in Murmansk Region During Training Flight - Defense Ministry

A MiG-31 interceptor fighter jet crashed in a deserted place in Russia's northern Murmansk region, both pilots ejected, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A MiG-31 interceptor fighter jet crashed in a deserted place in Russia's northern Murmansk region, both pilots ejected, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On April 26, during a planned training flight in the Murmansk region, a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed.

The plane crashed in a deserted place. Both pilots ejected. The pilots were promptly evacuated by a helicopter of the search and rescue service, nothing threatens their lives and health," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Murmansk April

Recent Stories

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isola ..

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isolated heavy falls on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between ..

Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between Consul in Svalbard, Secret Se ..

2 minutes ago
 Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in ..

Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

2 minutes ago
 BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

12 minutes ago
 Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK duri ..

Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK during April 26 to May 05

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.