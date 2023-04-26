Russian Mig-31 Jet Crashes in Murmansk Region During Training Flight - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

A MiG-31 interceptor fighter jet crashed in a deserted place in Russia's northern Murmansk region, both pilots ejected, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A MiG-31 interceptor fighter jet crashed in a deserted place in Russia's northern Murmansk region, both pilots ejected, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On April 26, during a planned training flight in the Murmansk region, a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed.

The plane crashed in a deserted place. Both pilots ejected. The pilots were promptly evacuated by a helicopter of the search and rescue service, nothing threatens their lives and health," the ministry said.