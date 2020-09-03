UrduPoint.com
Russian MiG-31 Scrambled To Intercept Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Russian MiG-31 Scrambled to Intercept Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A Mikoyan MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft of the Russian air force has intercepted a Norwegian maritime patrol aircraft in the airspace above the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Thursday.

 "On September 3, the Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target approaching Russia's state border in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Barents Sea,"  the center said, adding that a MiG-31 jet was scrambled to prevent a violation of the state border.

According to the press release, the Russian pilot identified the target as a Lockheed P-3 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft belonging to the Norwegian air force.

"The entire flight of the MiG-31 fighter jet was conducted in strict accordance with the international rules of use of airspace. The Norwegian aircraft has not violated the state border of Russia," the press release read.

World

