Russian MiG-31 Scrambled To 'Meet' Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:06 PM

Russian MiG-31 Scrambled to 'Meet' Norwegian Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian MiG-31 plane was scramble to "meet" a Norwegian military plane over the Barents sea close to the Russian border, the national defense control center said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian MiG-31 plane was scramble to "meet" a Norwegian military plane over the Barents sea close to the Russian border, the national defense control center said Tuesday.

According to the center, the Norwegian plane was identified as Lockheed P-3 Orion of the patrol aviation of the Norwegian Air Force. After the Norwegian aircraft turned around, the Russian fighter returned to the base.

