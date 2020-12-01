Russian MiG-31BM Fighter Crews Take Up Combat Duty in Arctic - Fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The crews of the Russian MiG-31BM fighters of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation took up combat duty in the Arctic, the press service of the Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"To strengthen the aviation grouping in the Arctic zone, the crews of the MiG-31BM high-altitude interceptor fighters of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation took up air defense combat duty at the Anadyr airfield," the message said.

The aviation unit is practicing interaction with ground-based air defense systems when performing tasks as intended.

In addition, the improvement of premises for accommodation, rest and catering for crews has been completed at the airfield.