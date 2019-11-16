Russian MiG Aerospace Company Prepared to Help India Investigate MiG-29 Jet Crash in Goa

Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG is prepared to assist India in investigating the crash of the MiG-29 fighter jet that took place on Saturday in Goa, the aerospace company told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, India's navy Tweeted that the jet crashed soon after it took off for a training mission, noting that both pilots had successfully catapulted from the aircraft.

"We know of the incident. We have been told that both of the pilots have successfully catapulted. Currently, we do not have any more concrete information. The MiG corporation is prepared to give India all of the necessary assistance to investigate the incident," the company said.