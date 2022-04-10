UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Accuses Ukraine Of Plotting Multiple Provocations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian authorities on Sunday of preparing deadly false-flag operations and staged filming of alleged Russian atrocities in central and eastern Ukrainian towns.

"Kiev officials with support of the West is preparing heinous, ruthless massacres of civilians in the Luhansk People's Republic to pin the blame on the Russian and LPR armed forces," military official Mikhail Mizintsev told a briefing.

Foreign journalists were seen arriving at a hospital in the town of Kreminna in Luhansk region to shoot fake shelling of ambulances by Russian troops, the Russian colonel general said.

Another media event will be staged in the village of Rahivka in the central Kiev region where Ukrainian troops are planning to dig up a mass grave on camera with the help from forensic experts and national police, Mizintsev said.

