Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Munition Near Vuhledar

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Ukraine's army dropped a munition carrying an unidentified toxin on the positions of the Russian military near the villages of Urozhaine and Velyka Novosilka in the Vuhledar direction, Russian military officials told Sputnik.

"In the morning of February 16, two enemy attack drones appeared over Russian positions near Vuhledar. One of the drones was immediately shot down, while the other managed to drop a chemical munition on our positions," a military officer said.

The explosive detonated and two Russian troops exposed to the attack suffered lung burns, the officer said, adding that both men had the telltale symptoms of poisoning, including vomiting and irritation of mucous membranes.

"The fragments of the munition that detonated and the one from the downed drone were sent for examination," the officer said.

Sputnik has obtained photos of the purportedly chemical munition which looks like a metal cylinder tube covered with a black film on one of its ends.