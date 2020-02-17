Russian Military, Advisers Support Damascus' Forces in Anti-Terror Fight - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian military and advisers support the Syrian government forces in their fight against terrorism and regret the recent boost in activities of militants in Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday regarding a claim by US President Donald Trump that the United States wanted to put an end to Russia's support for Damascus.

According to the White House press service, Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia should not be supporting the Syrian Armed Forces in Idlib.

"The Russian Armed Forces, Russian advisers continue supporting armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic in their fight against terrorists. And we still regret that these terrorists have been becoming more active in Idlib," Peskov said.

