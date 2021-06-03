UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Agency Refutes Claims Turkey Set To Expel Russian Experts In S-400

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russian Military Agency Refutes Claims Turkey Set to Expel Russian Experts in S-400

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian Federal Service of Military‘Technical Cooperation refuted on Thursday media reports claiming that Turkey plans to expel Russian technical experts accompanying the contract on the S-400 missile system, in order to satisfy a US demand to end the presence of Russian personnel.

"The return of Russian technical experts who are in Turkey in connection with the S-400 contract will be carried out in accordance with the previously approved schedule," the defense cooperation agency's spokeswoman, Valeria Reshetnikova, told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Media

Recent Stories

TECNO reveals superhero Chris Evans as brand ambas ..

8 minutes ago

MNA Moonis Elahi along with a delegation calls on ..

11 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 92 more lives during last 24 hours ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEâ€™s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.