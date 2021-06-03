Russian Military Agency Refutes Claims Turkey Set To Expel Russian Experts In S-400
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian Federal Service of Military‘Technical Cooperation refuted on Thursday media reports claiming that Turkey plans to expel Russian technical experts accompanying the contract on the S-400 missile system, in order to satisfy a US demand to end the presence of Russian personnel.
"The return of Russian technical experts who are in Turkey in connection with the S-400 contract will be carried out in accordance with the previously approved schedule," the defense cooperation agency's spokeswoman, Valeria Reshetnikova, told Sputnik.