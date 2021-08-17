UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Aircraft Crashes During Test Flight

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Russian military aircraft crashes during test flight

An Il-112 light military transport aircraft, developed by the Russian army, suffered an "accident" during a test flight, its developer told AFP on Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :An Il-112 light military transport aircraft, developed by the Russian army, suffered an "accident" during a test flight, its developer told AFP on Tuesday.

Images broadcast by Russian state tv and shared on social media showed the plane catching fire before plummeting to the ground and exploding.

The incident took place "during the final approach for landing near the Kubinka airfield" outside Moscow, according to Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (OAK).

The OAK told the TASS state news agency that three people were on board the aircraft.

"The fate of the crew is currently not known," OAK said.

The OAK added that according to preliminary information the plane's right engine caught fire before the crash.

The company did not provide further details.

The Kubinka military field, located some 63 kilometres (39 miles) west of Moscow, is due to host a large military exhibition this weekend.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Army Moscow Russia Social Media Company TV

Recent Stories

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ..

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh arrested

5 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activ ..

Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

6 minutes ago
 Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Dete ..

New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Detecting 1 Case of Delta Variant

6 minutes ago
 Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new P ..

Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new PM hunt starts

6 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.